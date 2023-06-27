Tuesday, June 27
Little League baseball
8-10 Division
at Field of Dreams, Laurelton
Milton vs. Shikellamy/Acorn, 8 p.m.
Major Division
at Bloomsburg Town Park
Lewisburg vs. Warrior Run, 8 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Frederick, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 28
Little League baseball
8-10 Division
at Field of Dreams, Laurelton
Warrior Run vs. Mifflinburg-Snyder Co. loser, 5:30 p.m.
Lewisburg vs. Berwick-Central Columbia loser, 8 p.m.
American Legion baseball
Montandon at Sunbury/Norry, 5:45 p.m.
Hughesville at Mifflinburg, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Frederick, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 29
Little League Baseball
9-10-11 Division
at Washies Complex, Danville
Mifflinburg vs. Milton, 5:30 p.m.
Major Division
at Bloomsburg Town Park
Mifflinburg vs. Bloomsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Junior Division
at New Berlin ballfields
Lewisburg vs. Mifflinburg, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 30
Little League softball
8-10 Division
at Central Columbia H.S.
Warrior Run vs. Snyder County, 5:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg vs. Selinsgrove, 8 p.m.
American Legion baseball
Montandon at Sullivan County, 5:45 p.m.
Danville at Miffinburg, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, July 1
Little League softball
WR-Snyder Co. winner vs. Shikellamy, 1 p.m.
Mifflinburg-Sel winner vs. Danville, 3:30 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, July 2
Little League baseball
Junior Division
at New Berlin ballfields
Lew-Miff loser vs. Danville-Selinsgrove loser, 1 p.m.
Lew-Miff winner vs. Snyder Co./Dan-Sel winner, 4 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Trenton at Williamsport, 4:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.