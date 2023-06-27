Tuesday, June 27

Little League baseball

8-10 Division

at Field of Dreams, Laurelton

Milton vs. Shikellamy/Acorn, 8 p.m.

Major Division

at Bloomsburg Town Park

Lewisburg vs. Warrior Run, 8 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Frederick, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28

Little League baseball

8-10 Division

at Field of Dreams, Laurelton

Warrior Run vs. Mifflinburg-Snyder Co. loser, 5:30 p.m.

Lewisburg vs. Berwick-Central Columbia loser, 8 p.m.

American Legion baseball

Montandon at Sunbury/Norry, 5:45 p.m.

Hughesville at Mifflinburg, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Frederick, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 29

Little League Baseball

9-10-11 Division

at Washies Complex, Danville

Mifflinburg vs. Milton, 5:30 p.m.

Major Division

at Bloomsburg Town Park

Mifflinburg vs. Bloomsburg, 5:30 p.m.

Junior Division

at New Berlin ballfields

Lewisburg vs. Mifflinburg, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 30

Little League softball

8-10 Division

at Central Columbia H.S.

Warrior Run vs. Snyder County, 5:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg vs. Selinsgrove, 8 p.m.

American Legion baseball

Montandon at Sullivan County, 5:45 p.m.

Danville at Miffinburg, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

Little League softball

WR-Snyder Co. winner vs. Shikellamy, 1 p.m.

Mifflinburg-Sel winner vs. Danville, 3:30 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

Little League baseball

Junior Division

at New Berlin ballfields

Lew-Miff loser vs. Danville-Selinsgrove loser, 1 p.m.

Lew-Miff winner vs. Snyder Co./Dan-Sel winner, 4 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Trenton at Williamsport, 4:05 p.m.

