State Police at Milton Harassment
COOPER TOWNSHIP — Sharon Kitchen, 68, of Danville, was charged after troopers said she slapped a 52-year-old Bloomsburg woman across the face.
The incident occurred at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at 811 Ridge Drive, Cooper Township, Montour County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Three-vehicle crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A 50-year-old Watsontown woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 2:48 p.m. Sept. 1 along Route 35, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2012 Jeep Wrangler driven by Paul Snyder, 48, of Sunbury, continued through a stop sign without yielding and struck a 2009 Dodge Challenger driven by Michelle Hasson, 50, of Watsontown. The Challenger then struck a 2015 Chevrolet driven by Edward Miller, 54, of Bloomsburg.
Snyder was cited with obedience to traffic-control devices. Hasson, who sustained a suspected minor injury, was cited with registration and certificate of title required.
Criminal trespass
UNION TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Teresa Simcox, 39, of Port Trevorton, after she violated a “no trespassing” sign on the porch of Catherine Hubble, 46, of Port Trevorton.
Simcox then took a gas canister which she claimed was hers, troopers said. The incident occurred at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at 1708 Main St., Union Township, Snyder County.
Drug possession
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Jennifer Solomon, 51, or Rochester, N.Y., was charged after troopers said she was found to be in possession of marijuana during a traffic stop.
The incident occurred at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 1 along Susquehanna Trail, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
