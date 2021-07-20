Minnie and Moo in The Seven Wonders of the World

Story so far: Minnie and Moo, trying to save the farm by revealing The Seven Wonders of the World, spot some long underwear floating through the air. The long johns are heading right toward them.
Chapter seven: The Brood of Shorts
The long underwear rose and dipped in the afternoon breeze.
“Look!” someone shouted. Slowly, from behind the far edge of Wilkerson’s Woods, piece after piece of clothing floated through the sky. A blouse was followed by a pair of overalls. A school of socks swam past a brood of shorts. A flock of panty hose flapped above a pajama top that seemed to be searching for a bottom.
“Oops,” muttered Moo.
“Oops?” Minnie repeated.
“Oops,” said Moo. “This isn’t turning out quite the way I had planned.”
“What do you mean?” asked Minnie.
“The Sixth Wonder of the World is escaping,” said Moo. “Yesterday, after Mrs. Farmer hung out the laundry, I snuck down and borrowed some. I filled up several balloons with helium and stuffed them into the wet clothes. Then I tied one end of some string around each piece of clothing and the other end on a branch of a tree.”
“And?” said Minnie.
“And . . . I guess I didn’t tie the string tightly enough.”
The clothes drifted over a pine tree near the edge of the hill. Two birds began squawking as they floated past.
“Minnie,” said Moo, “I think it’s time for Madame Minnie to have another vision!”
“Madame Minnie is tired,” said Minnie. She picked up the donation jar and looked inside. “We’ve been at this all day, Moo. And what do we have to show for it? Two dollars and thirty-five cents, an I.O.U., two eggs, a handful of dried corn, and six metal washers!”
Moo sighed. “We can’t give up!”
Minnie put her arm around Moo. She took a deep breath. “Of course not,” she said. “Time for another vision! OOOOOHHHHHHHH!” she moaned.
“Madame Minnie is having another vision!” shouted Bea.
The animals surrounded Minnie. The sheep kept their eyes on the flying clothes. “What does it all mean?” they asked.
“It means we have to put another nickel in the jar,” said Elvis.
“OOOHHHHHHH!” moaned Madame Minnie. “I feel the power of The Sixth Wonder. I must reach out and let the voice of Moo speak for Madame Minnie.” Minnie pinched Moo.
“OW!” cried Moo. “I feel the power!” She rubbed her bottom. “I see . . . I see . . . clothes.”
“No kidding,” said Elvis.
“I see Mr. Farmer’s clothes,” said Moo, “flying on the wings of Farmer Power.”
“He’s the boss,” said Minnie.
“Who has the power to give?” Moo shouted.
“Mr. Farmer!” cried the sheep.
“And who has the power to take away?”
“Mr. Farmer!” shouted the pigs.
“And whose clothes watch us from the sky?”
The animals gasped. “MR. FARMER’S!” they shouted.
“Yes,” said Moo solemnly. “It’s the Sixth Wonder of the World—ordinary clothes filled with Farmer Power, out for their weekly drying. And why do they only fly on Thursdays, you ask? Because Thursday begins with a ‘T’ and never falls on a Tuesday!”
“That makes sense,” said Bea.
“Doesn’t it, though,” said Madge.
The two birds swooped down on the pair of long johns as they drifted past the pine tree. Worried that the long johns would land on their nest, the birds pecked at them with their sharp beaks.
Suddenly the long johns exploded, and shot up into the air like a rocket! They looped-the-loop and nose-dived toward the animals.
“Run! Hide! Help!” yelled the sheep.
The birds pecked and pecked at the clothes, which whizzed toward the animals. A pair of Mr. Farmer’s jockey shorts drifted down like a parachute and landed on Elvis. A Hawaiian shirt landed near Hamlet. He picked it up and put it on. “Very nice,” said Snort.
The socks buzzed through the middle of the flock of sheep like a swarm of argyle bees, then plunged into the trees near the blouse. Only the pantyhose escaped the birds. They fluttered on a high current of wind and flew toward Sweetie’s Drive-In.
The birds made one last squawk, then settled back into their nest. Everyone tried to catch their breath as the last of the clothes settled on the high branches of the trees.
“What a disaster,” whispered Moo. “How am I ever going to return Mr. and Mrs. Farmer’s clothes?”
Minnie didn’t seem to be listening. She stared at a pair of Mr. Farmer’s shorts that seemed to be floating about ten feet up in the air. “That’s odd,” she muttered.
“What?” said Moo.
Minnie pointed at the shorts. “Those shorts look like they’re suspended in mid-air.”
Moo looked. All the animals looked.
“Minnie,” said Moo, “those shorts aren’t floating—they’re hanging. They’re hanging from a horn!”
“A very big horn,” Minnie whispered.
Suddenly there was a loud snort, and Mr. Farmer’s shorts were flung into the air. A huge gray head poked out from the trees. The head snorted again and looked at the animals.
The animals were as still as petrified wood.
“Are you, Bi . . . Bi . . . Big Hoof?” Moo asked.
Two black eyes squinted at Moo.
“Foop!” said the creature.
To be continued...
