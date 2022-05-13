Friday, May 13
Boys baseball
Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Penns Valley at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Line Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Jersey Shore at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Danville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 14
Girls softball
Lewisburg at Milton, 11 a.m.
Boys/girls track and field
Heartland Athletic Conference Meet (at Shikellamy H.S.), 9 a.m.
Monday, May 16
Boys baseball
Mifflinburg at Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Hughesville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.
Benton at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 17
Boys baseball
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Hughesville, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Bucktail at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 19
Boys/girls track and field
District 4 Championships (at Williamsport H.S.), TBA
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 21
Boys/girls track and field
District 4 Championships (at Williamsport H.S.), 9 a.m.
Girls softball
Milton at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.