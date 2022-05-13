Friday, May 13

Boys baseball

Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Penns Valley at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Line Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Jersey Shore at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Danville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 14

Girls softball

Lewisburg at Milton, 11 a.m.

Boys/girls track and field

Heartland Athletic Conference Meet (at Shikellamy H.S.), 9 a.m.

Monday, May 16

Boys baseball

Mifflinburg at Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Hughesville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.

Benton at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17

Boys baseball

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Hughesville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Bucktail at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 19

Boys/girls track and field

District 4 Championships (at Williamsport H.S.), TBA

Boys baseball

Lewisburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

Boys/girls track and field

District 4 Championships (at Williamsport H.S.), 9 a.m.

Girls softball

Milton at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.