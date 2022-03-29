• Mechanical and electrical equipment and first floor elevation will be at least 18 inches above base flood level.
• A curb shall be built on the eastern edge of Hazel Tree Alley, with widened storm water inlets at the north end of the alley.
• Additional landscape screening including will be placed along the eastern property line to minimize “light shed” from vehicles to adjacent residences.
• A stop sign will be placed at Hazel Tree Alley and St. Anthony Street.
• A mirror will be provided to the borough for the curve connecting Hazel Tree Alley with Beck Street.
• Shade trees shall be provided “to the satisfaction of” the Lewisburg Shade Tree Commission (STC), which will oversee their health and replacement.
• An additional concrete sidewalk shall be extended along Lot 12.
• A snow clearing easement shall be established with the borough at the widened end of Hazel Tree Alley.
• Additional Hazel Tree Alley right-of-way shall be established along adjacent Stein property frontage and additional right-of-way shall be dedicated to the borough.
• Concrete driveway aprons shall be installed at nine lots and at four shared driveways along Hazel Tree Alley.
• A wooden fence along Hazel Tree Alley frontage of the Stein property shall be removed.
• A homeowners association will be in place and charged with shade tree maintenance, storm water management features and maintenance of a shared driveway. The borough will review and approve homeowners association governing documents before issuing any townhouse occupancy permit.
• The foundation footprints of a former greenhouse shall be considered meadowland for pre-development storm water management calculations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.