Singers to present Pops concert
LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Singers annual Pops concert, “Why We Sing,” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21 and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
For more information, visit BuffaloValleySingers.org.
Spring concert
BLOOMSBURG — The Jubilate Choir and String Orchestra, under the direction of Alan Hack, will present a spring concert entitled “Long Live Music” at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 123 N. Market Street, Bloomsburg.
The choir and string orchestra will present its first concert since December 2019, focused on reflection, hope, joy and unity.
Admission is free and tickets are not required. For additional information, call 570-784-4515.
Turbotville carnival June 6-11
TURBOTVILLE — The Turbotville Area Community Carnival will be held June 6-11 in Turbotville. Food and rides open at 6 each night.
The schedule includes:
• Monday, June 6: Pet parade, 7 p.m.; One 80 Band, 7 to 10 p.m.
• Tuesday, June 7: Memory Lane Band, 7 to 10 p.m.
• Wednesday, June 8: GC and Company, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; fireworks, 9:30 p.m.
• Thursday, June 9: Aaron Kelly, 7 to 10 p.m.
• Friday, June 10: Lucky Afternoon, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; community parade, 7 p.m.
• Saturday, June 11: Car, truck and bike show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Cornhole Tournament registration opens, 3 p.m.; Arm Wrestling Contest registration opens, 2 p.m.; Mahoney Brothers; 7 to 10 p.m.
The 100th anniversary celebration of the Turbotville Community Hall will be observed from 6 to 8:30 each night, with special speakers Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
West End Fairgrounds hosting July 1 concert
LAURELTON — Whey Jennings and Railway Express will perform Friday, July 1, at the Union County West End Fairgrounds, 1111 Route 235, Laurelton. The concert is being presented by Forest House Hotel.
Gates open at 3 p.m., with Railway Express opening at 7, and Whey Jennings taking to the stage at 8:30.
Those attending must be 21 or older. Contact the Forest House Hotel via Facebook to purchase tickets.
Sheryl Crow to perform at Spyglass Ridge Winery
SUNBURY — Sheryl Crow will perform Saturday, July 16, at Spyglass Ridge Winery, 105 Carroll Road, Sunbury. Gates open at 5 p.m. The outdoor concert will be held rain or shine.
The concert is open to all ages, however attendees must be 21 or older and have a valid photo ID to enter wine and beer tents.
Crow is a nine-time Grammy Award recipient. Her first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide. Seven of were charted in the top 10, and five were certified for Multi-Platinum sales. In addition to such No. 1 hits as “All I Wanna Do,” “Soak Up the Sun” and “The First Cut Is the Deepest,” Crow has lofted 40 singles into the Billboard Hot 100, Adult Top 40, Adult Contemporary, Mainstream Top 40 and Hot Country Songs charts.
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.spyglassridgewinery.com/concerts.
