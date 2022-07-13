Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert (TV: “Jeopardy!”) is 94. Actor Patrick Stewart is 82. Actor Harrison Ford is 80. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn (The Byrds) is 80. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 76. Actor Daphne Maxwell Reid is 74. Actor Didi Conn is 71. Actor Gil Birmingham is 69. Singer Louise Mandrell is 68. Rock musician Mark “The Animal” Mendoza (Twisted Sister) is 66. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 65. Former tennis player Anders Jarryd is 61. Comedian Tom Kenny is 60. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 60. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 60. Actor Kenny Johnson is 59. Roots singer/songwriter Paul Thorn is 58. Country singer Neil Thrasher is 57. Actor Ken Jeong is 53. Singer Deborah Cox is 49. Actor Ashley Scott is 45. Rock musician Will Champion (Coldplay) is 44. Actor Fran Kranz is 41. Actor Aya Cash is 40. St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is 40. Actor Colton Haynes is 34. Actor Steven R. McQueen is 34. Soul singer Leon Bridges is 33. Actor Hayley Erin (“General Hospital”) is 28. Actor Kyle Harrison Breitkopf is 17.
