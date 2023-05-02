Tuesday, May 2
Girls softball
Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Montoursville at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Co-ed track and field
Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 4 p.m.
Shamokin at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Danville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Bloomsburg at Milton, 2:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Milton, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3
Boys baseball
Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.
Millville at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg at Crestwood, 5:30 p.m.
Coed track and field
Selinsgrove at Milton, 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 4
Girls softball
Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 5 p.m.
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Montoursville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg vs. TBA at D-4 Team quarterfinals, TBA
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg at Wyoming Seminary, 6 p.m.
Friday, May 5
Boys baseball
Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Central Columbia, 6:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Lewisburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Line Mountain at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track and field
Lewisburg at Altoona Invitational, TBA
Milton at Blue Jays Invitational,
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg at Mifflin County, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 6
Boys baseball
Saint John Neumann at Warrior Run, 1 p.m.
Coed track and field
PHAC Freshman/Sophomore Meet (Lewisburg M.S.), 10 a.m.
Boys tennis
District 4 Singles Tournament at Williamsport H.S., 9 a.m.
