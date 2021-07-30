American BMX rider Connor Fields is “awake and awaiting further medical evaluation” after he crashed in the third semifinal run and had to be removed from the course at Ariake Urban Sports Park on a stretcher.
Fields was fourth after the first two heats and had prime position for the last ride before the finals. Instead, the 28-year-old from Las Vegas slammed into the track and was run over by other riders as he lay motionless on the asphalt.
The first American BMX rider to win gold at the Rio Games was tended to for several minutes before he was taken off the course in a stretcher. He was quickly loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.
A doctor for USA Cycling said in a statement that “we can confirm Connor Field is awake and awaiting further medical evaluation.” The team said additional updates will be announced as they become available.
___
American backstroke star Ryan Murphy suggested that his Olympic races were “probably not clean,” seeming to take aim at Russian swimmers who beat him in two events.
Murphy made the comments Friday after taking the silver medal behind Evgeny Rylov in the 200-meter backstroke. Three days ago, he settled for bronze in the 100 back, touching after both Rylov and another Russian, Kliment Kolesnikov.
At a news conference with the other medalists, Murphy said he wasn’t making any allegations and congratulated Rylov.
Most Russian athletes were allowed to compete at Tokyo, even though they officially represent the Russian Olympic Committee — not their country — after revelations it launched a massive state-sponsored program to elude testers ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.
Rylov, who has long been one of the world’s top backstrokers, denied being involved in any doping schemes. He said he’s always been clean in competition and has been tested. He said he didn’t feel like he was the target of Murphy’s frustration.
___
Track and field is underway at the Olympics, with the women laying down some very fast times in the 100 meters heats.
There were no major surprises in the opening session at the Olympic Stadium, other than those early times in what promises to be a tight women’s 100 battle.
Defending Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won her heat in 10.82 seconds and fellow Jamaican and favorite Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce cruised home in 10.84 to win hers. Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee La Tou laid down the fastest time of the heats in a surprising 10.78 seconds.
Six women went under 11 seconds. Teahna Daniels of the United States and Dina Asher-Smith of Britain also progressed. The women’s 100 final is Saturday.
In the men’s 400 meters hurdles, world-record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway went through with no trouble in a time of 48.65 seconds. Rival Rai Benjamin of the United States progressed with 48.60.
Only one gold medal is up for grabs on the opening day at the track, in the men’s 10,000 meters. It’s the last event of the evening session.
___
Caeleb Dressel has set another Olympic record in the semifinals of the 100-meter butterfly.
Minutes after Hungary’s Kristof Milak took down the mark in the first semifinal heat, Dressel went even faster with a time of 49.71 seconds in the second heat.
It was the third-fastest time in history and left Milak as the second-fastest qualifier at 50.31.
In the preliminaries, Dressel tied the former Olympic record of 50.39 set by Singapore’s Jospeh Schooling to win gold at the 2016 Rio Games.
Dressel will be a big favorite in Saturday morning’s final, though he could get pushed by Milak. The Hungarian already won the 200 fly with a dominating victory.
___
MEDAL ALERT
New Zealand held off a late charge from Germany over the final 250 meters to win the men’s eight in the final rowing event of the Tokyo Games.
The Kiwi boat beat the Germans by 0.96 seconds. It was the second rowing gold of the day for New Zealand after Emma Twigg won the women’s single sculls.
Great Britain rallied late to take bronze in the men’s eight. The U.S. finished fourth, leaving American rowers without a medal in Tokyo.
___
Paula Reto of South Africa has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t play at the Olympic women’s golf competition next week at Kasumigaseki Country Club. She had not yet left for Tokyo.
She is the first female golfer with a positive test. The men’s competition lost Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau to positive test results.
Reto has been replaced in the 60-player field by Diksha Dagar of India. Women’s golf starts on Wednesday.
___
MEDAL ALERT
Canada has won the rowing women’s eight gold medal. They stormed to an early lead, then held off New Zealand over the final 200 meters to win.
The victory ended American dominance in the event. The U.S. had won three consecutive Olympic gold medals but fell to fourth at the Sea Forest Waterway. The Americans were dropped by the leaders early and were never in medal position for the entire race.
China finished third for the bronze medal.
___
The start of the BMX racing semifinals and finals at the Tokyo Games is being delayed by rain.
Storms moved through Tokyo Friday morning, leaving puddles on the track at Ariake Urban Sports Park.
Racing was supposed to start at 10 a.m. local time with the men’s semifinals, but track officials said it will be at least 10:45 before riders get on the track.
___
MEDAL ALERT
Greece’s Stefanos Ntouskos made a strong closing burst over the the final 250 meters to win the men’s single sculls at the Sea Forest Waterway.
Ntouskas led early only to see Norway’s Kjetil Borch begin to close the gap with 500 meters to go. Ntouskas then found the late power to pull away and build a lead as large as a boat length down the stretch.
Borch won silver. Croatia’s Damir Martin rallied late to take the bronze.
___
Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman have moved on to the Olympic beach volleyball knockout round after having just a little bit of trouble against the Netherlands.
Starting in a drizzle and finishing in a downpour, the No. 2 seeded Americans lost the opening set of the match 22-20. It was the first set they have lost in the Tokyo Games. They trailed 12-9 in the second before scoring four straight points and seven of the next eight to take it 21-17.
In the tiebreaking set, they pulled away to beat the winless Dutch pair of Sanne Keizer and Madelein Meppelink 15-5.
The victory gave the four U.S. beach volleyball teams — two men’s and two women’s — a 9-1 record in these Olympics. Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne (2-0) play their final match of the round robin on Friday night. Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes (2-0) finish up against Brazil on Saturday morning. Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena are good for at least one more match after finishing the preliminary round 2-1.
___
MEDAL ALERT
New Zealand’s Emma Twigg has won gold in the women’s single sculls at the Tokyo Games. She bolted to an early lead, then finished with a surge over the final 500 meters to dominate.
Twigg had finished fourth in the previous two Olympics but easily shrugged off Russia’s Hanna Prakatsen, who won silver at the Sea Forest Waterway.
Magdalena Lobnig of Austria won bronze.
___
