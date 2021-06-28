Hudock Capital Group
WILLIAMSPORT — Both Barron’s and Forbes recently recognized Barbara B. Hudock, CEO and founding partner of Hudock Capital Group, as a one of the highest ranked financial advisors in the nation.
In its March 13 issue, Barron’s named Hudock as one of America’s Top Financial Advisors, including her among its Top 50 Financial Advisors in Pennsylvania. In its March 24, issue, Forbes named Hudock as one of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors, ranking her 11th among its Top Women Wealth Advisors in Pennsylvania.
This is the 12th year that Barron’s has included Hudock in its list of America’s Top Financial Advisors and the third year in a row that Forbes has named Hudock one of its Top Women Wealth Advisors.
Published by Dow Jones and Company since 1921, Barron’s releases its list annually to recognize leading financial advisors within the industry on the basis of the volume of assets under management, revenues produced and the advisor’s regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.
Forbes rankings are developed by SHOOK Research and chosen based upon an in-person interview, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management.
Geisinger Health Plan
DANVILLE — For the second year in a row, Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) ranked best among commercial health plans in Pennsylvania for member satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study.
Now in its 15th year, the annual study measures satisfaction among members of 150 health plans in 22 regions throughout the United States. Results are based on responses from 32,066 commercial health plan members from January through March 2021. Six factors are examined through the study, including billing and payment, cost, coverage and benefits, customer service, information and communication, and provider choice.
The study also measures several other key aspects of the experience and member engagement. GHP earned the top score for cost in the study, which measures the reasonableness of premiums, deductible, prescription copay and doctor visit copay. As part of an integrated health system, GHP maintains a provider network of more than 48,000 care providers and 130 hospitals across Pennsylvania. More than half a million members — including businesses of all sizes, individuals and families, as well as Medicare, Children’s Health Insurance Program and Medical Assistance beneficiaries — trust GHP for their healthcare coverage.
Penn State Extension
UNIVERSITY PARK — The “Roadside Guide to Clean Water,” a publication of Penn State Extension, has been recognized three times since being published in April 2020.
The publication, available online and in print, takes readers through the water management practices that they might see and use within their own communities.
“We designed the ‘Roadside Guide’ like a field guide,” said co-author Jennifer Fetter, water resources extension educator. “People like to identify birds and trees by flipping through guides when they’re going on walks, so we designed a field guide that would help them identify water management practices.”
The publication details diverse water management practices, including manure storage and application, rain gardens, and urban and suburban trees. Each two-page spread was co-authored by an extension educator with expertise in those areas.
The Association of Natural Resources Extension Professionals recognized the publication with a Silver Award in the long publication category of its Outstanding Educational Materials Awards. The association’s awards recognize outstanding programs and materials, and entries are judged on content, editing, graphics and design, and evaluation and impact.
The National Association of County Agricultural Agents also recognized it as a national finalist in the publication category of its communication awards. That awards program acknowledges excellence in communicating programs and ideas to clientele. The publication category is scored based on content, readability, design and appearance.
The guide also received a Programming Team Excellence Award in this year’s Penn State Extension Director’s Awards. The Excellence Award recognizes sustained excellence in consistent display of compassion; a cooperative, respectful, and positive attitude; excellence in daily serving of internal and external customers; and contribution to creative solutions for problems that arise.
To date, more than 2,200 printed copies of the publication have been distributed, and the online guide has nearly 3,300 views. Penn State Extension plans additional distribution of the guide at community and statewide events.
The publication can be viewed at https://extension.psu.edu/roadside-guide-to-clean-water.
