District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Shane C. Trimble, 33, of Montgomery, was charged with two counts of DUI, speeding and disregarding traffic lanes after a crash investigation.
Troopers responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash at 12:04 a.m. June 8 along Old Turnpike Road west of Buffalo Creek Road and found a vehicle which had left the roadway and struck a tree.
Trimble, determined to be the motorist, allegedly admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages and was charged after a blood draw which allegedly had a .18% alcohol content.
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — Eric J. Watson, 33, of Millmont, was charged with two counts of DUI alcohol or controlled substance, careless driving, possession of controlled substance by person not registered and possession of drug paraphernalia after investigation of a possible overdose.
Troopers were dispatched at 10:22 p.m. June 27 to an area along Route 235 near the West End Fairgrounds and alleged that there was a hypodermic needle and blue residue on the seat of Watson's stopped vehicle.
Watson, taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for observation and a blood draw, was charged after test results alleged presence of methamphetamine and other substances.
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Gregory G. Crosby, 35, of Bronx, N.Y., was charged with controlled substance possession by person not registered, marijuana small amount for personal use and use or possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop and investigation.
Troopers alleged that at 9:13 a.m. July 11 at mile marker 202 along eastbound Interstate 80, a vehicle with an obscured registration plate was observed and stopped.
Crosby, determined to be the motorist, was charged after the trooper allegedly saw a baggie of presumed marijuana on an inside door handle.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Terry Walter, 51, of Possum Road, Mifflinburg, has been charged with marijuana small amount for personal use, drivers license suspended/revoked, fail to use safety belt and driving without a license following an alleged incident which occurred at approximately 9:09 a.m., June 29, along I80 east by mile marker 214.1, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
State police conducted a registration query for a 1999 Dodge RAM 1500 which showed the driver had their operating privilege suspended due to previous DUI. Troopers said the odor of marijuana was emanating from the car, for which Walter produced a medical marijuana card, but admitted he had purchased the marijuana from a friend as it was not in its required original packaging.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10.
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A West Chillisquasque Township man has been charged with two counts of driving under the influence, careless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages after it was reported to police that the driver of a 2004 Dodge RAM 1500 was seen drinking beer at the Fence Drive-In.
At approximately 5:13 p.m. June 3, state police made contact with Perry Hawley, 59, along Muffley Nursery Road, West Chillisquaque Township, as he was exiting his vehicle at his residence. He confirmed to troopers that he had been at the Fence Drive-In but had not been drinking. Officers observed a case of beer in the back seat of the truck and detected a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Blood tests indicated Hawley had a BAC of .200%.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10.
WATSONTOWN — Charges have been filed against Jeremy Szumigraj, 35, of Mahoning Street, Milton, following an alleged incident which occurred at approximately 5:05 p.m., June 4, along Brimmer Avenue, Watsontown.
Szumigraj faces charges of two counts of DUI, driving while BAC is 0.02% or greater while license suspended and driving without a license, after a registration check by state police showed the driver of a 2013 Dodge Journey had a suspended license for DUI related reasons. During the following traffic stop it was found that a strong odor of alcohol was emitting from the vehicle, and Szumigraj eventually relayed that he had consumed one alcoholic beverage. Troopers observed his speech was slurred and eyes bloodshot. Blood testing showed Szumigraj to have a BAC of 0.155%.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10.
MILTON — An alleged incident which occurred at approximately 10:55 p.m. along Spur Alley, Milton has resulted in charges filed against James Criswell, 60, of Spur Alley.
State police said a registration check on a 2010 Dodge RAM 1500 indicated the vehicle’s registration had expired and the registered owner’s license was suspended. Officers approached Criswell next to his vehicle and observed his eyes to be glassy and red. Criswell told police he had consumed alcoholic beverages with a friend and a PBT test indicated signs of alcohol on his breath, with blood tests later showing a BAC of 0.116%. Criswell faces charges of two counts of DUI, PA vehicle registration expired greater than 60 days, driving without a license and careless driving.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10.
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Liam Schum, 25, of N. Fifth Street, Lewisburg, has been charged with marijuana small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from an alleged incident which occurred at approximately 12:32 a.m. along the 1300 block of SR 45, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
State police said a 2012 Ford Fiesta was observed traveling west on SR 45 towards a DUI checkpoint before stopping in the roadway, reversing into the berm and initiating a three-point turn to travel in the opposite direction. During a subsequent traffic stop, officers detected the odor of marijuana issuing from the vehicle. Schum was in the vehicle’s passenger seat and the driver was identified as Rose Mowery. A consensual search found a container of marijuana and other smoking paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10.
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — John Decker, 55, of Pennsylvania Avenue, Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts), small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, drivers required to be licensed, disregard traffic lane and careless driving.
The charges were filed as the result of an incident which occurred at 1:06 a.m. July 10 along Route 44, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Troopers said a truck operated by Decker struck a ditch.
He was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana, exhibited signs of impairment and refused a blood draw.
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence charges have been filed against a 28-year-old Danville woman as the result of an incident which occurred at 12:32 p.m. May 29 in the 1300 block of Route 45, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Rose Mowery, of East Market Street, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts), turning movements and required signals, back up vehicle improperly, U-turn unsafely, fail to use safety belt and careless driving.
Troopers said a vehicle operated by Mowery attempted to turn around on the berm of the road as it approached a DUI checkpoint. When approached by troopers, she allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and had her blood test positive for THC.
WEST CHILLISQAUQE TOWNSHIP — Alexa Cruz, 23, of N. 12th St., Sunbury, has been charged with with marijuana/small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
At a sobriety checkpoint, Cruz was allegedly found to be in possession of a scale, marijuana in plastic bags and oxycodone.
State Police at Milton
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 4:12 a.m. July 27 along Narehood Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 1995 Kenworth T600 driven by Nathan Koser, 24, of Danville, struck three cows which were in the roadway.
