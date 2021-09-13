PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gunfire claimed the lives of three people around Philadelphia and a dozen others were wounded by shots and a stabbing over the weekend, police said.
Police said a 24-year-old man shot twice in the head on a north Philadelphia street shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday died at Temple University Hospital. Another 24-year-old man shot in the hip was in critical but stable condition and a 25-year-old man was listed as stable.
An unidentified man was shot to death in a vehicle on a west Philadelphia street shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday. police said.
In north Philadelphia, a 19-year-old man shot in the back just after 11 p.m. Saturday drove himself to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and died minutes later, police said.
Other shootings overnight, including one inside a northeast Philadelphia convenience store, wounded at least five other people and another man was stabbed, police said. Four other people were wounded by gunfire early Saturday, one critically, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.