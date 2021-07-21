Penn College
WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology has hired the director for its newly formed LEAP (Learning, Evolving, Adapting, Preparing) Center, a first-year advising center modeled on current best practices in undergraduate retention.
Christie Bing Kracker, who has more than 25 years of experience in postsecondary education, most recently as dean of students at Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, officially began her duties on June 23.
Kracker holds a bachelor’s degree in physical education and fitness management and a master’s degree in leadership and policy studies, both from the University of Memphis.
With a nine-member staff, the LEAP Center — which opened July 1 in the Student and Administrative Services Center — will offer a network of support services for first-year and transfer students enrolled at Penn College.
The LEAP Center will be relationship-focused and include collaboration from LEAP advisers, academic advisers, Student Engagement and academic school offices. Student retention is the main focus, but recruitment is expected to benefit, as well.
Activities planned include student outreach, participation in visit days and other admissions events, first-semester scheduling and advising, small-group and individual meetings at several semester intervals, monitoring of early alert referrals, and study skills workshops.
MIFFLINBURG — Attorney Jedediah H. Lemon has joined the Mark H. Lemon law practice in Mifflinburg.
Jedediah was born and raised in Mifflinburg and graduating from Mifflinburg Area High School. After serving in the US Navy, he graduated summa cum laude from Bloomsburg University with a degree in political science and a minor in psychology. He obtained his law degree at Widener Law School, where he graduated cum laude with a juris doctor degree.
Jedediah will practice in the areas of family law, criminal law, estates, estate planning, trusts and real estate.
PPL Foundation donates booksALLENTOWN — The Cover to Cover reading program of the PPL Foundation recently donated nearly 9,000 new books to summer reading programs throughout the utility’s 29-county service area.
Cover to Cover helps children who would otherwise miss out on reading and learning opportunities in the summer. Not reading over the summer can cause these youngsters to fall behind as much as two grade levels by the fifth grade.
Partners included Cops ‘n’ Kids of the Lehigh Valley, WVIA Public Media, the Degenstein Library, Lancaster Library Lehigh Valley Reads and local organizations which promote summer reading. Free books were also distributed to help build diverse personal libraries for young children of color.
The donations followed grants of more than $450,000 awarded to 115 organizations working to improve child literacy through summer reading and learning programs.
