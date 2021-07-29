On July 29, 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act, creating NASA.
In 1967, an accidental rocket launch on the deck of the supercarrier USS Forrestal in the Gulf of Tonkin resulted in a fire and explosions that killed 134 servicemen. Among the survivors was future Arizona Sen. John McCain, a U.S. Navy lieutenant commander who narrowly escaped with his life.
