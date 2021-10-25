2021 BMW XB7 ALPINA SUV
at a glance
Entry Price: $141,300
Price as Tested: $154,095
Likes: Just about everything, 612-horsepower, great looks.
Dislikes: I didn’t buy Bitcoin when it mattered.
Partly cloudy skies during the morning giving way to a few showers late. High 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: October 25, 2021 @ 5:39 am
Partly cloudy skies during the morning giving way to a few showers late. High 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: October 25, 2021 @ 5:39 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.