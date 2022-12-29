Friday, Dec. 30

Boys basketball

Milton at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Milton vs. TBA at Montgomery Christmas Tournament, TBA

Boys wrestling

Lewisburg at Chambersburg Tournament, TBA

Milton and Warrior Run at Trojan Wars Tournament, TBA

Men’s basketball

Bucknell at Holy Cross, TBA

Women’s basketball

Holy Cross at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1

College wrestling

Bucknell at Southern Scuffle, TBA

Monday, Jan. 2

Men’s basketball

Boston University at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Bucknell at Boston U., 6 p.m.

College wrestling

Bucknell at Southern Scuffle, TBA

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Boys basketball

Meadowbrook at NP-Liberty, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Montoursville at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Hughesville at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Warrior Run at Montoursville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Boys basketball

Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Hughesville, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Girls basketball

Columbia County Chr. at Meadowbrook, 6 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Shikellamy at Milton, 7 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Lehigh at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Bucknell at Lehigh, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6

Girls basketball

Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 7:30 p.m.

Coed swimming

Central Columbia/Central Mtn. at Lewisburg, 6 p.m.

College wrestling

Bucknell at Michigan State, TBA

Saturday, Jan. 7

Boys basketball

Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

