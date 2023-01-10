Tuesday, Jan. 10

Girls basketball

Lewisburg at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.

Shamokin at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Milton at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Coed swimming

Lewisburg and Milton at Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Boys basketball

Danville at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Jersey Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Loyola at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Bucknell at Loyola, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Boys basketball

Mifflinburg at Juniata, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 7 p.m.

Milton at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.

Towanda at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Coed swimming

Milton at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13

Boys basketball

Lewisburg at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Milton at Southern Tier Memorial Tournament, TBA

Coed bowling

Shikellamy at Milton, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Boys basketball

Midd-West at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Shikellamy, 1:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Milton at Southern Tier Memorial Tournament, 10 a.m.

Warrior Run at Gettysburg Duals, TBA

Coed bowling

Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 2 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Danville, 9 a.m.

