Central Penn College announces dean’s list
SUMMERDALE — The following local students have been named to the Central Penn College Dean’s List for the winter term:
• Lindsay Poeth, of Mifflinburg, majoring in legal studies.
• Jalynn Murray, of Watsontown, majoring in occupational therapy assistant.
• Kaitlyn Jurewicz, of Coal Township, majoring in healthcare management.
Senior theses exhibit
WILLIAMSPORT — The final thesis work of 12 Lycoming College seniors — including several local students — will be on display at the Lycoming College Art Gallery through May 14.
The gallery is open 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.
The following local students have work featured in the exhibit:
• Kaitlin Parks, Williamsport, art: photography/digital major, 2D animation minor
• Kacee Reitz, Milton, art: generalist major with teaching certification
• Kaylee Wade, Muncy, art history and art: painting majors
Bloomsburg to screen ‘The Wild’
BLOOMSBURG — “The Wild” will be screened as part of the Green Campus Initiative, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, in McCormick Center, room 1303. The show is free and open to the public.
Bristol Bay in Alaska’s chilled waters provides the only place in the world where the life cycle of salmon is fully intact. This resource not only supplies food for people throughout North America and beyond, but it also supports the world’s last indigenous people’s culture based on these fish. But a proposed copper mine could bring all of that to an end
“The Wild” examines the threat which supplies half of the world’s salmon.
Sciences Symposium
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will hold its 30th annual Health Sciences Symposium at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 21, in Mitrani Hall at the Haas Center for the Arts. Dr. Aliyah Snyder will deliver the keynote address, “Rethinking Stress: Integrating Psychology and Physiology.”
Snyder is a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Clinical and Health Psychology at the University of Florida. There, she is the director of neuropsychology in their multi-disciplinary brain injury clinic which is focused on the integrative assessment and treatment for brain health and recovery. She is also an Easton Fellow at the UCLA Steve Tisch BrainSPORT program where she oversees the Care4Kids program project. This is the largest prospective study of pediatric concussion to date.
Snyder researches the role of autonomic functioning in promoting brain health and recovery from brain injury and biobehavioral interventions to support rehabilitation. Clinically, she is interested in biopsychosocial treatment models for brain injury, post-viral complications, functional disorders utilizing cognitive behavioral therapy, cognitive rehabilitation, and biofeedback approaches.
Following the symposium will be the 34th Annual Wellness Fair, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 22, in the Kehr Union.
