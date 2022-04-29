Friday, April 29
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
St. John Neumann at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Milton at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Danville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Bloomsburg at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Milton at Loyalsock, 4 p.m.
Boys/girls track and field
Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Girls softball
Lewisburg at Muncy, 11 a.m.
St. John Neumann at Warrior Run, 11 a.m.
Boys/girls track and field
Lewisburg, Milton, Warrior Run at LHU High School Classic, noon
Monday, May 2
Boys baseball
Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Warrior Run at Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg at Bellefonte, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Bellefonte at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
