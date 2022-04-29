Friday, April 29

Boys baseball

Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

St. John Neumann at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Milton at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Danville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Bloomsburg at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Milton at Loyalsock, 4 p.m.

Boys/girls track and field

Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Girls softball

Lewisburg at Muncy, 11 a.m.

St. John Neumann at Warrior Run, 11 a.m.

Boys/girls track and field

Lewisburg, Milton, Warrior Run at LHU High School Classic, noon

Monday, May 2

Boys baseball

Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Warrior Run at Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Lewisburg at Bellefonte, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Bellefonte at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.