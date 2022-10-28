NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Joey Logano, 4106; 2. Ross Chastain, 4101; 3. Chase Elliott, 4093; 4. William Byron, 4087; 5. Denny Hamlin, 4082; 6. Ryan Blaney, 4069; 7. Christopher Bell, 4054; 8. Chase Briscoe, 4043; 9. Kyle Larson, 2226; 10. Daniel Suarez, 2230.
Xfinity: 1. Noah Gragson, 3169; 2. Ty Gibbs, 3138; 3. AJ Allmendinger, 3113; 4. Justin Allgaier, 3110; 5. Austin Hill, 3106; 6. Josh Berry, 3095; 7. Sam Mayer, 3085; 8. Brandon Jones, 3075; 9. Daniel Hemric, 2162; 10. Riley Herbst, 2128.
Truck: 1. Ty Majeski, 4000; 2. Zane Smith, 4000; 3. Ben Rhodes, 4000; 4. Chandler Smith, 4000; 5. John Hunter Nemecheck, 2236; 6. Stewart Friesen, 2233; 7. Grant Enfinger, 2227; 8. Christian Eckes, 2221; 9. Matt Crafton, 2172; 10. Carson Hocevar, 2159.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.