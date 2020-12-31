MILTON — The coronavirus pandemic impacted nearly every aspect of life in the Central Susquehanna Valley, with non-essential businesses being forced to close their doors, churches conducting services online and schools switching to virtual learning models.
With few cars passing along Broadway on March 16 in Milton, the owners of two restaurants located in the heart of the downtown business area expressed their concerns about the impact the coronavirus could have on their livelihoods.
“This is awful, mostly for my employees,” Lisa Showers, the owner of Lisa’s Milltown Deli, said as she stood behind the counter at her business. “I’m really worried about them. We have to cut the hours just to break even.”
In keeping with orders initially handed down from Gov. Tom Wolf directed at all restaurants in Pennsylvania, Showers said her business was only open for take-outs and delivery.
Just a few steps away from Lisa’s Milltown Deli, Original Italian Pizza owner Mario Bua said his business was being regularly sanitized.
As he pointed to the fact that few cars were traveling along Broadway, Bua said his business was also limited to just take-out and delivery orders.
“We are going to get hurt,” he said, adding that take-out and delivery orders account for about half of his business.
“We are healthy,” he said “We are fighting for (the customer). The customers have to trust their hearts. We will do this the right way, for safety. We are cleaning everything.”
At the onset of the pandemic in March in Pennsylvania, Father John Hoke, of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Milton, said the Catholic Dioceses of Harrisburg suspended all services in the dioceses.
It was difficult for Hoke to not be able to conduct mass for his congregants.
“In the Catholic church, we have services every day,” he said. “That was the painful part. We have, maybe 15 people come every day for mass. I had to lock the doors and tell them I could not have a public mass.”
He continued to carry on mass without parishioners present.
“In the Catholic theology, the offering of the mass is the very same sacrifice Jesus made on the cross,” Hoke said. “The bishop said priests musts go into the church and say mass in the church every day, and pray.”
Although their congregations were not present, other churches also continued to conduct services, but using online technology such as Facebook Live in order for congregants to continue worshiping.
In a letter to families in the Milton Area School District, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said the district was not ready for the March 13 announcement mandating public schools to close.
“Although we were not prepared for this announcement, we support it and believe as a school district we have a responsibility to all the citizens,” Keegan wrote. “Since the initial announcement, we have been designing a continuity of education plan that will allow us to teach virtually using technology tools.”
School districts finished out the 2019-2020 school year by educating students virtually.
Commencement ceremonies were also unique.
It was an extraordinary sight Thursday evening, June 3, as more than 150 automobiles filled the Milton Area School District’s secondary complex for a drive-thru graduation ceremony to salute the graduates.
The spirited affair featured administrators greeting students as they exited their vehicles to walk across a makeshift stage and pause for a photo op as parents and family snapped away from vehicles. A lap around the track at Alumni Field concluded with the announcement of the graduate’s name and a walk across the stage.
A similar ceremony was held at the Warrior Run High School, with graduates and their family members sitting in vehicles while speakers delivered their remarks.
Following the remarks, the vehicles traveled to the football field, where graduates were able to walk across a stage and receive their diplomas.
Although schools resumed in-person education in the fall, a surge of COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving forced the Milton Area School District to revert back to a 100% virtual learning model through Jan. 11. The Warrior Run School District adopted a hybrid model.
With concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic at the forefront, Milton Borough Council approved a recommendation by Borough Manager Jess Novinger to not open the community pool for the 2020 season.
In addition to the uncertainty surrounding when the pandemic may end, she told council the pool’s pump house wall needs repaired.
Department of Public Works Director Sam Shaffer said it would take four weeks to repair the wall. However, with contractors not able to work due to the statewide stay-at-home order it was unknown at the time the decision was made in April when those repairs could be made as contractors were facing a backlog of work.
A series of procedures were put in place in an effort to protect area emergency responders from potential exposure to coronavirus.
Nicholas Klose, director of Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERRMS), said paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) working in the field follow a series of guidelines put in place by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), as well as 911 Public Safety Answering Points for COVID-19.
“In the event the 9-1-1 dispatch center did not ask the standard travel history questions when the emergency call was received, ERRMS staff does the same screening as the hospital before getting within six feet of the patient,” Klose said.
“Screening consists of several questions, including the type of symptoms they are experiencing and whether or not they or anyone in their household has traveled outside of their normal community in the past 14 days,” he said.
If a patient is identified as a potential COVID-19 patient, Klose said the paramedics and EMTs put on the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).
“This includes a mask, gown, gloves and respirator,” he said. “In addition, the patient is masked for additional containment of the possible virus. If oxygen is needed by the patient, it is provided but a face mask is still applied.”
Additional protocols were followed after a patient who may have COVID-19 is transported to the hospital.
“The ambulance carrying them is taken out of service for approximately one to two hours for proper decontamination and cleaning,” Klose said. “Responding staff also use proper taking-off procedures as well as disposal of their PPE.”
As the pandemic stretched on throughout the year, multiple annual fall events were canceled, including carnivals in Watsontown and Turbotville, the Milton Harvest Festival, Bloomsburg Fair and the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society’s Heritage Days.
