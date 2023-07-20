Rotary meets Wednesdays
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club meets for breakfast and speakers at 7:15 a.m. each Wednesday at 6 Tressler Blvd., Lewisburg.
Trains run each weekendDANVILLE — The Saturday Trains program, now in its 18th year, is open 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday at Danville’s Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Pine and East Market streets.
Free pediatric safety masks are available for children.
‘Jesus Revolution’ free showingMILTON — A free showing of the movie “Jesus Revolution” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, at the First Presbyterian Church of Milton, 47 Walnut St., Milton.
The movie features a true faith-based story of revival, acceptance and peace.
Parish center hosting chicken barbecueMILTON — A chicken barbecue will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the St. Joseph Parish Center, 845 Cemetery Road, Milton.
The menu will include half of a chicken, baked beans, macaroni salad, a roll and dessert.
Chicken barbecue Aug. 5ALLENWOOD — A chicken barbecue will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at White Deer Valley Baptist Church, 572 White Deer Baptist Church Road, Allenwood.
Tickets are required and should be purchased by Wednesday, July 26. For tickets, call 570-506-9691.
‘Moses’ bus trip plannedWATSONTOWN — Trinity United Church of Christ of Watsontown will be hosting a bus trip to see “Moses,” at Sight and Sound Theater in Lancaster.
The trip will take place Friday, Sept. 15, and include a stop at the lunch buffet Shady Maple Smorgasboard. A quick dinner stop will also be made on the return trip.
For more information or to reserve a seat on the bus, call 570-538-2155 and leave a message. Calls will be returned in a timely manner.
