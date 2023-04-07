Country singer Bobby Bare is 88. Movie director Francis Ford Coppola is 85. Actor Roberta Shore (“The Virginian”) is 80. Singer Patricia Bennett of The Chiffons is 76. Singer-guitarist John Oates of Hall and Oates is 75. Drummer John Dittrich of Restless Heart is 72. Singer Janis Ian is 72. Actor Jackie Chan is 69. Actor Russell Crowe is 59. Singer Mark Kibble of Take 6 is 59. Actor Bill Bellamy (“Last Comic Standing,” ″Fastlane”) is 58. Drummer Charlie Hall of The War on Drugs is 49. Singer-bassist John Cooper of Skillet is 48. Actor Heather Burns (“Miss Congeniality”) is 48. Actor Kevin Alejandro (“Lucifer,” ″Southland”) is 47. Actor Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”) is 41. Bassist Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons is 38. Contemporary Christian singer Tauren Wells is 37. Actor Ed Speleers (“Downton Abbey”) is 35. Actor Conner Rayburn (“According to Jim”) is 24.
