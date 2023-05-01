Monday, May 1

Boys baseball

Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Milton at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2

Girls softball

Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Co-ed track and field

Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis

Lewisburg at Milton, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3

Boys baseball

Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 4

Girls softball

Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 5 p.m.

Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 5

Boys baseball

Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

Boys baseball

Saint John Neumann at Warrior Run, 1 p.m.

Coed track and field

PHAC Freshman/Sophomore Meet (Lewisburg M.S.), 10 a.m.

