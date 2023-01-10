Gloria took a much-deserved break this past week as she visited family in Ohio. She will return next week.
With a new year here and the sweets of the holidays behind us, we wanted to share this recipe to start the year. If you miss the candy and confections of Christmas, but don’t miss the calories, try this unique dessert!
GLORIA’S GUILT-FREE FUDGE
2 cups dried pinto beans (or 2 pounds cooked)
3 /4 cup coconut oil
1 /4 cup butter, browned
1 /2 cup peanut butter (unsweetened)
1 /2 cup maple syrup or agave
3 /4 cup cocoa powder
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 teaspoon stevia powder
1 teaspoon salt
1. Soak beans overnight.
2. And the next day simmer beans over low heat until soft, approximately 105 minutes or until soft. Beat until nice and smooth.
3. Then add remaining ingredients.
4. Pat into 9 X 9 inch pan and chill until set.
5. Or form into balls and roll in coconut or chopped nuts if desired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.