Hillman Cancer Center welcomes new specialist
WILLIAMSPORT — The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Hillman Cancer Center recently welcomed Dr. Eugene Muchnik, medical oncologist, to the UPMC Hillman cancer care team.
Muchnik received his medical degree at New Jersey Medical School, Rutgers University and completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Rochester where he also completed a fellowship in hematology. He has been working as a medical oncologist for the past two years with the University of Rochester Wilmot Cancer Institute and was chief fellow during the last year of his fellowship.
Muchnik is triple board certified in hematology, medical oncology, and internal medicine.
“I became an oncologist after experiencing the loss of a close family member to metastatic cancer,” Muchnik said. “I understand that cancer treatment is as much about treating the disease as it is about appreciating the humanistic impact that a cancer diagnosis has on the patient and their families.”
Muchnik provides services for the full spectrum of oncologic disorders providing a holistic approach to cancer care by focusing on the latest treatment modalities of cancer treatment, including the use of immunotherapy and targeted molecular treatments.
Muchnik will see patients at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport.
Wright appointed to Healthcare Executive Network board
WILLIAMSPORT — Dawn Wright, vice president human resources for University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in the Susquehanna Region (UPMC), was recently appointed to the Eastern Pennsylvania Healthcare Executives Network (EPAHEN) board of directors.
“I’m a problem solver at heart and have a passion for leading change, removing obstacles to professional growth, and creating systemic pathways to inclusion,” said Wright. “I’m fortunate to work for UPMC, an organization that is at the forefront of promoting diversity and inclusion at all levels. I look forward to taking on the challenges and disparities that exist in our state’s workforce and to work toward improving healthcare in Pennsylvania.”
Wright will lead the chapter’s diversity and inclusion initiatives and serves as head of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee. The committee ensures alignment with the American College of Healthcare Executive’s diversity and inclusion strategic priorities.
Wright joined UPMC in June 2018 and has more than 20 years of experience in human resources. Her prior experience includes division director of human resources and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission officer for Catholic Health Initiatives St. Luke’s Health, Houston, Texas, and as a human resources executive attorney practicing in Fort Bend County, Texas.
