Monday, April 17

Boys baseball

Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.

Coed track and field

Mifflinburg at Danville, 4 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Mifflinburg at Mifflin County, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18

Girls softball

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19

Boys baseball

Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Coed track and field

Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Mifflinburg at North Pocono, 5:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Milton at Hughesville, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 20

Girls softball

Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Shamokin at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 21

Boys baseball

Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Mifflinburg at Williamsport Tournament, 5 p.m.

Coed track and field

Mifflinburg, Warrior Run at Lock Haven Invitational, TBA

Boys tennis

Mifflinburg at Hughesville (DH), 4/5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Girls softball

Selinsgrove at Warrior Run, 11 a.m.

Mifflinburg at Williamsport Tournament, TBA

Boys lacrosse

Lake Lehman at Mifflinburg, 11 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.