Monday, April 17
Boys baseball
Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track and field
Mifflinburg at Danville, 4 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Mifflin County, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18
Girls softball
Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19
Boys baseball
Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track and field
Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Mifflinburg at North Pocono, 5:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Milton at Hughesville, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 20
Girls softball
Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Shamokin at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, April 21
Boys baseball
Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Mifflinburg at Williamsport Tournament, 5 p.m.
Coed track and field
Mifflinburg, Warrior Run at Lock Haven Invitational, TBA
Boys tennis
Mifflinburg at Hughesville (DH), 4/5:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Girls softball
Selinsgrove at Warrior Run, 11 a.m.
Mifflinburg at Williamsport Tournament, TBA
Boys lacrosse
Lake Lehman at Mifflinburg, 11 a.m.
