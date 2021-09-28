The season
Lewisburg Green Dragons (1-3, 1-1 HAC-II)
Aug. 27 at Shamokin L 6-3
Sept. 3 at Montoursville L 41-7
Sept. 10 DANVILLE (at Bucknell) canceled
Sept. 18 JERSEY SHORE (at Selinsgrove) L 47-8
Sept. 24 at Midd-West W 62-6
Oct. 1 at Central Columbia
Oct. 8 LOYALSOCK (at Bucknell)
Oct. 15 SHIKELLAMY (at Bucknell)
Oct. 22 at Milton
Oct. 29 MIFFLINBURG (at Bucknell)
LEWISBURG
Opponent 14 20 39 27 — 100
Lewisburg 28 31 14 7 — 80
TEAM STATISTICS
Lewisburg Opponent
First downs 28 67
Rushes-net yards 94-216 195-918
Passing yards 666 368
Passing 36-68-5 25-49-5
Fumbles-lost 4-4 13-7
Penalties-yards 30-222 22-197
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING Ethan Dominick 43-138, 3TDs; Michael Casale 3-4; Wade Young 19(-33); Zander Walter 3(-3), TD; Cam Michaels 4-21; Jeremiah Davis 10-63, TD; Team 2(-35); Charles Landis 1-7
PASSING — Walter 5-10-1, 45 yards; Young 31-59-4, 523 yards, 3TDs
RECEIVING Owen Ordonez 8-142, 2TDs; Chuck Landis 10-52; Cam Michaels 6-96, TD; Dominick 5-113, TD; Logan Collision 2-41; Devin Bodden 4-49, Jacob Hernandez 1-12; Trent Henrich 1-16.
INT: Bodden, Blough
Central Columbia Blue Jays (2-3, 1-2 HAC-II)
Aug. 27 MIDD-WEST W 21-7
Sept. 3 at Mifflinburg L 28-0
Sept. 10 at Troy L. 35-7
Sept. 17 WARRIOR RUN W 27-26
Sept. 24 at Danville L 47-6
Oct. 1 LEWISBURG
Oct. 8 SOUTHERN COLUMBIA
Oct. 15 at Selinsgrove
Oct. 22 MONTOURSVILLE
Oct. 29 at Bloomsburg
