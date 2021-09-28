The season

Lewisburg Green Dragons (1-3, 1-1 HAC-II)

Aug. 27 at Shamokin L 6-3

Sept. 3 at Montoursville L 41-7

Sept. 10 DANVILLE (at Bucknell) canceled

Sept. 18 JERSEY SHORE (at Selinsgrove) L 47-8

Sept. 24 at Midd-West W 62-6

Oct. 1 at Central Columbia

Oct. 8 LOYALSOCK (at Bucknell)

Oct. 15 SHIKELLAMY (at Bucknell)

Oct. 22 at Milton

Oct. 29 MIFFLINBURG (at Bucknell)

LEWISBURG

Opponent 14 20 39 27 — 100

Lewisburg 28 31 14 7 — 80

TEAM STATISTICS

Lewisburg Opponent

First downs 28 67

Rushes-net yards 94-216 195-918

Passing yards 666 368

Passing 36-68-5 25-49-5

Fumbles-lost 4-4 13-7

Penalties-yards 30-222 22-197

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING Ethan Dominick 43-138, 3TDs; Michael Casale 3-4; Wade Young 19(-33); Zander Walter 3(-3), TD; Cam Michaels 4-21; Jeremiah Davis 10-63, TD; Team 2(-35); Charles Landis 1-7

PASSING — Walter 5-10-1, 45 yards; Young 31-59-4, 523 yards, 3TDs

RECEIVING Owen Ordonez 8-142, 2TDs; Chuck Landis 10-52; Cam Michaels 6-96, TD; Dominick 5-113, TD; Logan Collision 2-41; Devin Bodden 4-49, Jacob Hernandez 1-12; Trent Henrich 1-16.

INT: Bodden, Blough

Central Columbia Blue Jays (2-3, 1-2 HAC-II)

Aug. 27 MIDD-WEST W 21-7

Sept. 3 at Mifflinburg L 28-0

Sept. 10 at Troy L. 35-7

Sept. 17 WARRIOR RUN W 27-26

Sept. 24 at Danville L 47-6

Oct. 1 LEWISBURG

Oct. 8 SOUTHERN COLUMBIA

Oct. 15 at Selinsgrove

Oct. 22 MONTOURSVILLE

Oct. 29 at Bloomsburg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.