Actor Jaclyn Smith is 77. TV host Pat Sajak is 76. Hillary Rodham Clinton is 75. Musician Bootsy Collins is 71. Actor James Pickens Jr. is 70. Rock musician David Was is 70. Rock musician Keith Strickland (The B-52s) is 69. Actor Lauren Tewes is 69. Actor D.W. Moffett is 68. Actor-singer Rita Wilson is 66. Actor Patrick Breen is 62. Actor Dylan McDermott is 61. Actor Cary Elwes is 60. Singer Natalie Merchant is 59. Actor Steve Valentine is 56. Country singer Keith Urban is 55. Actor Tom Cavanagh is 54. Actor Rosemarie DeWitt is 51. Actor Anthony Rapp is 51. Writer-producer Seth MacFarlane (TV: “Family Guy”) is 49. TV news correspondent Paula Faris is 47. Actor Lennon Parham is 47. Actor Florence Kasumba is 46. Actor Hal Ozsan is 46. Actor Jon Heder is 45. Singer Mark Barry (BBMak) is 44. Actor Jonathan Chase is 43. Actor Folake Olowofoyeku is 39. Olympic silver medal figure skater Sasha Cohen is 38. Rapper Schoolboy Q is 36. Actor Beulah Koale (TV: “Hawaii Five-0”) is 31.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- 70-year-old driver killed in I-80 crash
- Linda L. Doebler
- Hannah Rabb stayed calm, cool and collected to claim state golf title
- Lewisburg's Carney making the most of his senior cross country season
- Edwin L. McCollum
- Juvenile Court Advisory Board presents awards
- John C. Bender Sr.
- 13-year-old boy charged following alleged school threats
- New eatery features Mediterranean cuisine
- Wrestling room to be named after Smythe
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.