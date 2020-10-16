NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Kevin Harvick, 4067; 2. Denny Hamlin, 4054; 3. Brad Keselowski, 4035; 4. Chase Elliott, 4027; 5. Joey Logano, 4022; 6. Martin Truex, 4017; 7. Alex Bowman, 4009; 8. Kurt Busch, 4006; 9. Kyle Busch, 1880; 10. Austin Dillon, 1881.
Xfinity: 1. Chase Briscoe, 3060; 2. Austin Cindric, 3050; 3. Justin Allgaier, 3033; 4. Noah Gragson, 3025; 5. Justin Haley, 3023; 6. Brandon Jones, 3020; 7. Ross Chastain, 3010; 8. Ryan Sieg, 3002; 9. Harrison Burton, 2068; 10. Brandon Brown, 2068.
Truck: 1. Austin Hill, 3028; 2. Sheldon Creed, 3028; 3. Zane Smith, 3022; 4. Grant Enfinger, 3019; 5. Brett Moffitt, 3016; 6. Ben Rhodes, 3014; 7. Matt Crafton, 3009; 8. Tyler Ankrum, 3003; 9. Christian Eckes, 2096; 10. Todd Gilliland, 2072.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.