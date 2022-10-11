Endoscopy center earns accreditation
LEWISBURG — The Evangelical Community Hospital Endoscopy Center underwent an inspection June 2-3 to obtain its accreditation by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare, Inc (AAAHC).
At the end of the two days, the Endoscopy Center passed the survey.
As a result of the successful review, the AAAHC extended its full accreditation to the Endoscopy Center for three years. In June 2025, the center will be evaluated for reaccreditation.
The Endoscopy Center is an outpatient surgical center designed specifically for patients who need procedures to evaluate the digestive system.
UPMC recognized for organ donation support
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC in North Central Pa. recently received statewide recognition for efforts to support and raise awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation.
UPMC hospitals and clinics in the North Central Pa. Region were named among the three top-performing health systems for eastern Pennsylvania in The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania’s (HAP) 2022 Donate Life PA Hospital Challenge. UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Williamsport are designated “Titanium” performers with the Gift of Life Donor Program.
Visit UPMC.com/DonateLife for more information about organ donation or to register to become a donor.
