Wednesday, May 17

Boys baseball

Muncy at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 18

Girls softball

Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Coed track and field

District 4 Championships (at Williamsport H.S.), 5 p.m.

Friday, May 19

Girls softball

Muncy at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Coed track and field

District 4 Championships (at Williamsport H.S.), 9 a.m.

Girls softball

Lewisburg at Loyalsock, TBA

