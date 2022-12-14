In 1799, the first president of the United States, George Washington, died at his Mount Vernon, Virginia, home at age 67.
In 1861, Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria, died at Windsor Castle at age 42.
In 1986, the experimental aircraft Voyager, piloted by Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager, took off from Edwards Air Force Base in California on the first non-stop, non-refueled flight around the world.
