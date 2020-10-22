WILLIAMSPORT — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP), the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Lycoming County United Way and the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, responded to the region’s nonprofit pandemic needs by launching COVID-19 United Community Funds in April.
These funds were created to help raise money to ensure that local nonprofits had the support they needed to continue providing services.
Over $190,000 in community gifts, along with $450,000 seeded from FCFP and $122,250 from the United Ways, allowed for a regional grant-making process to deploy resources to nonprofits in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties. During the first phase of the program in April, $301,000 was granted to 33 organizations.
Phase II grant awards totaling $461,942 were recently distributed to 81 nonprofit organizations. These grants will support requests from organizations with a variety of needs including: Food, rental and utility assistance; personal protection equipment for staff and clients; costs associated to convert programs to run virtually; and long-term recovery funds for operating expenses.
Phase II received over $4,108,000 in requests from 164 organizations. United Way leaders engaged 22 community members to review the applications.
The COVID-19 United Community Funds Phase II grant awards by benefiting counties include:
• Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties: A&B Children’s Theatre, $2,000; Buffalo Valley Singers Inc., $1,000; Central Susquehanna Sight Services Inc., $5,000; Donald L. Heiter Community Center Inc., $10,000; Expectations Women’s Center, $1,300; Far Point Animal Rescue, $2,500; Father’s Hope, $2,000; Gaudenzia, Inc., $3,000; Golden Rule Love INC, $5,000; Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, $12,500; John R. Kauffman Jr., Public Library, $1,250; Lewisburg Children’s Museum, $3,500; Mifflinburg Buggy Museum Association Inc., $2,000; Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association Inc., $2,000; Milton Public Library, $1,250; Montgomery House Library Inc., $1,250; Mount Carmel Public Library Inc., $1,250; Packwood House Museum, $2,500; Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library, $1,250; Regional Engagement Center, $1,250; RiverStage Community Theatre, $2,000; Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library Inc., $1,250; Snyder County Libraries Inc., $4,000; SUMMIT Early Learning, $25,809; Sunbury’s Revitalization Inc., $5,000; Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic, $5,000; Susquehanna Valley CASA — Voices for Children, $3,000; The Exchange, $2,000; The Improved Milton Experience, $1,500; Transitions of PA, $1,000; Union County Library System, $3,000; and Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Society, $2,000.
• Columbia and Montour counties: Berwick Theater and Center for Community Arts, $1,000; Beyond Violence, Inc., $4,544; Bloomsburg Public Library, $4,000; Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, $4,000; Caring Communities for AIDS, $4,500; Columbia Day Care Program, Inc., $2,000; Danville Area Community Center, $2,000; EOS Therapeutic Riding Center, Inc., $3,000; Friends of the Columbia County Traveling Library, Inc., $4,500; Maria Joseph Manor, Inc., $1,000; McBride Memorial Library, $2,000; Northern Columbia Community and Cultural Center, $2,000; Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius, $3,000; Transitional Housing and Care Center Inc, $4,544; United Way of Wyoming Valley DBA Berwick Area United Way, $2,000; and Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company, $2,000.
• Lycoming County: AIDS Resource Alliance Inc., $2,000; Camp Susque Inc., $15,000; Community Arts Center, $18,000; Community Theatre League Inc., $20,000; Diakon Child, Family and Community Ministries, $20,000; East Lycoming Historical Society, $2,500; Family Promise of Lycoming County Inc., $15,000; Firetree Place, $20,000; FUN Academy, LLC, $15,000; Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity Inc., $13,000; Hughesville Area Public Library, $3,000; James V. Brown Library, $15,000; Junior Achievement of NEPA, Inc., $8,000; Lycoming County SPCA, $10,000; Lycoming Nursery School, $5,000; North Central Sight Services Inc., $10,000; Oxford House, $4,000; Penn State Cooperative Extension — Lycoming County, $4,000; Repasz Band Inc., $5,000; River Valley Regional YMCA, $10,000; STEP Inc., $5,655; Susquehanna Valley CASA — Voices for Children, $10,000; The New Love Center, $10,000; Uptown Music Collective, $7,500; Williamsport Symphony Orchestra, $5,000; and YWCA Northcentral PA, $2,500.
