Warrior Run Defenders (0-2)
Aug. 27 at Muncy (canceled)
Sept. 3 at Milton (at Central Columbia) L 48-14
Sept. 10 at Montgomery L 46-13
Sept. 17 at Central Columbia
Sept. 24 HUGHESVILLE (at Hughesville)
Oct. 2 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN (at Danville)
Oct. 8 at Northwest
Oct. 15 BLOOMSBURG (at Danville)
Oct. 22 at Mount Carmel
Oct. 29 LOYALSOCK (at Loyalsock)
WARRIOR RUN
Score by quarters
Opponent 26 27 41 0 - 94
Warrior Run 0 14 0 13 - 27
TEAM STATISTICS
Opponent Warrior Run
1st downs 31 18
Rushes-yds 53-453 47-91
Passing yards 255 353
Passing 19-28-0 27-51-8
Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-1
Penalties-yds 10-80 11-101
INDIVIDUALS
Rushing: Justin Blair 23-37; Sam Hall 3-3; Logan Smedley 9-5; Team 1(-8), Newton 10-23; Roman Pierce, 2-15; Ian Jones 1(-2); Thomas Royals 6-30 TD.
Passing: Newton 27-51-8, 128 yards, 2TDs
Receiving: Thomas 11-174 3TD; Ian Jones 1-15; Sam Hall 1-10; Smedley 4-28; Isaac Butler 1-25; Isaiah Betz 1-5.
Central Columbia Blue Jays (1-2)
Aug. 27 MIDD-WEST W 21-7
Sept. 3 at Mifflinburg L 28-0
Sept. 10 at Troy L. 35-7
Sept. 17 WARRIOR RUN
Sept. 24 at Danville
Oct. 1 LEWISBURG
Oct. 8 SOUTHERN COLUMBIA
Oct. 15 at Selinsgrove
Oct. 22 MONTOURSVILLE
Oct. 29 at Bloomsburg
