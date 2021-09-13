Warrior Run Defenders (0-2)

Aug. 27 at Muncy (canceled)

Sept. 3 at Milton (at Central Columbia) L 48-14

Sept. 10 at Montgomery L 46-13

Sept. 17 at Central Columbia

Sept. 24 HUGHESVILLE (at Hughesville)

Oct. 2 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN (at Danville)

Oct. 8 at Northwest

Oct. 15 BLOOMSBURG (at Danville)

Oct. 22 at Mount Carmel

Oct. 29 LOYALSOCK (at Loyalsock)

WARRIOR RUN

Score by quarters

Opponent        26 27 41 0 - 94

Warrior Run    0 14 0 13 - 27

TEAM STATISTICS

Opponent Warrior Run

1st downs   31  18

Rushes-yds 53-453  47-91

Passing yards 255  353

Passing 19-28-0  27-51-8

Fumbles-lost  2-1  2-1

Penalties-yds  10-80  11-101

INDIVIDUALS

Rushing: Justin Blair 23-37; Sam Hall 3-3; Logan Smedley 9-5; Team 1(-8), Newton 10-23; Roman Pierce, 2-15; Ian Jones 1(-2); Thomas Royals 6-30 TD.

Passing: Newton 27-51-8, 128 yards, 2TDs

Receiving: Thomas 11-174 3TD; Ian Jones 1-15; Sam Hall 1-10; Smedley 4-28; Isaac Butler 1-25; Isaiah Betz 1-5.

 

Central Columbia Blue Jays (1-2)

Aug. 27 MIDD-WEST W 21-7

Sept. 3 at Mifflinburg L 28-0

Sept. 10 at Troy L. 35-7

Sept. 17 WARRIOR RUN

Sept. 24 at Danville

Oct. 1 LEWISBURG

Oct. 8 SOUTHERN COLUMBIA

Oct. 15 at Selinsgrove

Oct. 22 MONTOURSVILLE

Oct. 29 at Bloomsburg

