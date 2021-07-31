The poor will suffer
Have compassion Kathryn Lopez. In your regular columns (in The Standard-Journal), you show desire to end all forms of abortion. Recently, you were thrilled that the Supreme Court is taking up the Mississippi law outlawing abortions after 15 weeks instead of the usual 24 weeks that Roe v. Wade allows. Many women, especially teenagers, deny or can't face that missing a few periods means pregnancy. So, if the law passes, and it probably will, then who will suffer? Not the middle class or the rich. They can go to a pro-choice state, Mexico, Canada or Europe. That leaves the burden on the poor, as usual.
There are too many young girls, including college girls, who are victims of date rape or bad choices who will have to stop their career to carry to term and beyond if no parental involvement or financial support. They will wind up at a minimum wage job at McDonald's instead of having a profession.
Teenage mothers are a recipe for disaster. It is noteworthy that 20 years after Roe v. Wade became law of the land, the murder and crime rate dropped significantly. Something to think about! There are very many girls, not on your radar, who had legal abortions, and finished school, got married, had children and are enjoying a well-paying job. Write about them, Katherine.
Elliott Korb,
Milton
