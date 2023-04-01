Editor's note: This is the first in a two-part feature about the hellbender. Part two is scheduled to appear in next Saturday's edition.
Within Pennsylvania’s conservation community, there is generally broad consensus around a single sentiment: The eastern hellbender, the state’s official amphibian — which has been both affectionately and contemptuously referred to as snot otter, mud devil, and mountain alligator — is in need of help.
Where that consensus seems to start to deteriorate is in how much, or what kind, of help it needs.
“The hellbender is definitely in trouble, and it needs help,” said Brandon Ruhe, the director of the Mid-Atlantic Center for Herpetology and Conservation. “It’s just probably not as endangered as people thought it was.”
Technically speaking, the eastern hellbender is not listed as an endangered species, either federally or at the state level in Pennsylvania.
Instead, the eastern hellbender is both imperiled and vulnerable, near threatened and a Species of Greatest Conservation Need (SGCN).
“There’s a flowchart we go through that helps identify species of greatest conservation need,” said Diana Day, the Conservation Coordinator for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. “There’s also a threats assessment that gets done through NatureServe.”
NatureServe is a nonprofit organization that gathers and assembles data pertaining to the ecological conditions of both species and ecosystems, and that also engineered a systematized approach to assessing and classifying the conservation status of a species.
Among the organizations that rely on NatureServe’s data, there is the U.S. Forest Service, the EPA, and the Pennsylvania Natural Heritage Program, which is itself administered in partnership with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat CommiSsion.
Currently, the eastern hellbenders’ state rank, which relies on NatureServe rankings, is S2S3, comfortably between imperiled and vulnerable. Its rank on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list is “near threatened,” which means that the species is in danger of potentially being endangered in the near future.
As of 2021, it is on the federal list of endangered and threatened species in Missouri, but that is, technically, a different population.
“By the time they get to the federal list, there’s little hope,” said Kathy Gipe, a herpetologist within the Natural Diversity Section of the PA Fish and Boat Commission.
In this sense, it’s good news that Pennsylvania’s own crop of hellbenders haven’t made it on the federal list. Or at least, you’d think it would be good news.
But it is in the species’ somewhat unfixed status of “need,” which is itself determined by a lengthy and regimented process involving input from numerous state agencies, authorities, and scientists, that a rift within the larger conservation community begins to form.
A giant aquatic salamander that is endemic to the eastern United States, the eastern hellbender is a creature that has undergone a dramatic transformation in its public perception in the last few years.
“They really resemble, if you got a black sock and filled it with rocks, and let it sit at the bottom of your swimming pool for a little bit, well, they look like a wet sock,” said Anna Pauletta. “Nobody really knows for sure where it got its name. One of the theories is that whenever settlers came to the U.S. and were fishing in these waterways, they pulled up hellbenders on bait and said they looked like creatures from hell where they were bent on returning.”
Pauletta was a student at Cumberland Valley High School when she first got involved with eastern hellbenders through her work with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. It was during this time that she and a handful of other students got interested in drafting a bill that would raise awareness about clean water in Pennsylvania. All they needed was a face for their cause.
“The hellbender is super peculiar. It sparked all of our curiosity,” said Pauletta. “It’s kind of the canary in the coal mine for Pennsylvania waterways.”
The eastern hellbender is what is known as an environmental indicator species, meaning that they are deeply sensitive to even small changes in their environment. They require clean water, free from environmental contaminants, and a stable food supply. If there are hellbenders in a stream or river, then their presence indicates that the larger ecosystem is in good health.
In 2017, Pauletta and her fellow students got together in a Panera Bread restaurant to draft a bill that would designate the eastern hellbender as the official state amphibian of Pennsylvania. Raising awareness about the importance of one was synonymous with raising awareness about the importance of the other. Save the hellbender, save the water. Save the water, save the hellbender.
But the bill wasn’t adopted right away.
“I remember being in high school and in college, people commenting that other species would make better representatives for our state amphibian because they were cuter. That’s definitely something I heard and wasn’t super uncommon,” said Pauletta. “When we were lobbying, that was definitely a struggle.”
State Senator Gene Yaw (R-27) eventually sponsored the bill.
“When we were considering the legislation, there were people that criticized it and said it was a waste of time and effort,” said Yaw.
After three years of lobbying, the bill was eventually signed into law by then-Gov. Tom Wolf on April 23, 2019,
It was around this same time that science journalist Annie Roth also first learned about hellbenders.
“I got involved because I went to a film festival in 2019 and met a bunch of really wonderful conservation-minded filmmakers. One of the filmmakers in the group happened to be a former hellbender biologist,” said Roth. “That’s how we found out about Grant Township.”
Roth, along with fellow director Justin Grubb, ended up creating a short documentary called "Hellbent." It follows the residents of Grant Township, a community of 700 residents in rural Pennsylvania, in their multi-year fight against having a fracking wastewater injection site installed in the Little Mahoning Creek Watershed, which also happens to be home to a small population of eastern hellbenders.
“I think that they used hellbenders as sort of a mascot for their fight, but really they were protecting their land,” said Roth.
The story at the heart of "Hellbent" is a microcosm for the larger, statewide saga in which the hellbender is both a means to an end and an end in itself. Herein lies the knotty reality of the indicator species. They are as much a species as they are a symbol.
“In July, the state license plate, which is the one that has the otter on it, is going to be replaced by the hellbender,” said Yaw. “There’s more interest in the hellbender than there is in the otter. The hellbender is pretty unique.”
While public awareness of, and interest in, the hellbender has increased since it was designated as the state amphibian, conservationists still remain uncertain as to how many of the notoriously secretive animals are actually present in the Pennsylvania wilds.
