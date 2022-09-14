Actor Walter Koenig is 86. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown is 82. Singer-actor Joey Heatherton is 78. Actor Sam Neill is 75. Singer Jon “Bowzer” Bauman (Sha Na Na) is 75. Actor Robert Wisdom is 69. Rock musician Steve Berlin (Los Lobos) is 67. Country singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is 66. Actor Mary Crosby is 63. Singer Morten Harket (a-ha) is 63. Country singer John Berry is 63. Actor Melissa Leo is 62. Actor Faith Ford is 58. Actor Jamie Kaler is 58. Actor Michelle Stafford is 57. Rock musician Mike Cooley (Drive-By Truckers) is 56. Actor Dan Cortese is 55. Contemporary Christian singer Mark Hall is 53. Actor-writer-director-producer Tyler Perry is 53. Actor Ben Garant is 52. Rock musician Craig Montoya (Tri Polar) is 52. Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley is 51. Actor Andrew Lincoln is 49. Rapper Nas is 49. Actor Austin Basis is 46. Country singer Danielle Peck is 44. Pop singer Ayo is 42. Chef/TV personality Katie Lee is 41. Actor Sebastian Sozzi is 40. Actor Adam Lamberg is 38. Singer Alex Clare is 37. Actor Chad Duell (TV: “General Hospital”) is 35. Actor Jessica Brown Findlay is 35. Actor-singer Logan Henderson is 33. Actor Emma Kenney is 23.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Pa. school directors speak out against Mastriano education funding plan
- 3 charged with throwing objects onto I-80
- New event venue set to open
- Sean R. Sweger Hoey
- William L. Phillips
- 31-year-old man found dead in Diamond Street residence
- Ronald E. Mabus
- Church affirms LGBTQIA+ designation
- Princess pageant preparations
- Excitement surrounds Milton Harvest Festival
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.