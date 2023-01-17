Tuesday, Jan. 17

Girls basketball

Danville at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Meadowbrook at Northumberland Chr., 6 p.m.

Boys basketball

Meadowbrook at Northumberland Chr., 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Williamsport at Milton, 7 p.m.

Montgomery at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Coed bowling

Berwick at Milton, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Boys basketball

Montoursville at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Danville, 7:30 p.m.

Shamokin at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Coed swimming

Lewisburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Bucknell at Army, 6 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Army at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Boys basketball

CMVT at Meadowbrook Chr., 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Meadowbrook at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Milton at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20

Boys basketball

Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Hughesville at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Coed bowling

Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Milton, 3:30 p.m.

Coed swimming

Central Columbia at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Girls basketball

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Hughesville, 7:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

