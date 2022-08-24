Job Crawl Thursday
MILTON — Seven companies and PA CareerLink plan to collaborate on a one-day job fair.
The “Milton Industrial Park Job Crawl” will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at various locations. A map with the location of the open houses, as well as further details of open positions, special activities, and more can be found on the PA CareerLink Facebook page.
The event will consist of participating employers from in and around the Milton Industrial Park, each at their respective facilities. Each open house is unique, but may include door prizes, food, facility tours and open interviews.
Participants may “crawl” from Acrow Bridge/Milton Steel Company to Capstone Logistics, Custom Container Solutions, Gorgo Group/Gorgo Pallet, Keystone Pallet and Recycling, T Ross Brothers Construction and Weis Markets Distribution Center.
Trains run each weekend
DANVILLE — The Saturday Trains program, now in its 18th year, is open 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday at Danville’s Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Pine and East Market streets.
Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company Festival
WASHINGTONVILLE — The Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company recently announced a two-day festival to start at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on fire company property, 121 Strawberry Ridge Road, Danville.
Food, games, a silent auction and raffles will be featured along with a Saturday night chicken dinner.
Friday’s entertainment will be from RATL while Smooth Country will perform on Saturday.
Ice cream social
WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Historical Association will host an ice cream social from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday Aug. 28, at 109 Main St., Watsontown.
