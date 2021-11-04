The season
Lewisburg Green Dragons (5-4)
Aug. 27 at Shamokin L 6-3
Sept. 3 at Montoursville L 41-7
Sept. 10 DANVILLE (at Bucknell) canceled
Sept. 18 JERSEY SHORE
(at Selinsgrove) L 47-8
Sept. 24 at Midd-West W 62-6
Oct. 1 at C. Columbia W 26-3
Oct. 8 LOYALSOCK L 48-24
(10-25 at Loyalsock)
Oct. 15 SHIKELLAMY
(at Bucknell) W 42-7
Oct. 22 at Milton (Williamsport) W 52-14
Oct. 29 MIFFLINBURG
(at Bucknell) W 12-6
Jersey Shore Bulldogs (10-0)
Aug. 27 BELLEFONTE W 55-0
Sept. 3 at Selinsgrove W 9-7
Sept. 10 MONTOURSVILLE W 27-20
Sept. 18 at Lewisburg W 47-8
Sept. 24 SHIKELLAMY W 56-20
Oct. 1 at Shamokin W 38-0
Oct. 8 at Milton W 62-7
Oct. 15 DANVILLE W 42-21
Oct. 22 at Bald Eagle Area W 48-5
Oct. 29 C. MOUNTAIN W 24-0
LEWISBURG Opponent 28 37 60 53 — 178 Lewisburg 71 81 42 42 — 236 TEAM STATISTICS Lewisburg Opponent First downs 82 110 Rushes-net yards 243-993 340-1,377 Passing yards 1,271 889 Passing 85–145-8 69-111-13 Fumbles-lost 12-5 23-13 Penalties-yards 61-469 38-310 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING: Ethan Dominick 116-727, 11TDs; Michael Casale 8-12; Wade Young 28(-37), 2TDs; Zander Walter 4-4, TD; Cam Michaels 17-114; Jeremiah Davis 37-177, TD; Team 4(-57); Charles Landis 1-7; Derek Ashe 1(-2); Logan Callison 5-23 TD; Owen Ordonez 3(-2); Quentin Michaels 2-18 PASSING: Walter 13-20-1, 174 yards, TD; Young 66-116-7, 986 yards, 7TDs; Asche 2-4-0 27 yards; Dominick 1-1-0, 85 yards, TD RECEIVING: Owen Ordonez 17-379, 5TDs; Chuck Landis 11-95; Cam Michaels 28-355, 3TDs; Dominick 7-129, TD; Logan Callison 12-161, 2TDs; Devin Bodden 9-120, Jacob Hernandez 1-12; Trent Henrich 1-16; Jack Blough 1-35 INT: Bodden, Blough, Dominick, Michaels
