Monday, Oct. 31
• Circle of Music, 9:30 to 11:15 a.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. For children up to age 5 and their caregivers. (R)
• Trick-or-treat hours, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., East Buffalo Township.
• Harvest Party, 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Retiz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Teen Escape Room: Nightmare on Market Street, 6 to 7 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Watsontown Area Business Association Halloween parade, 6 p.m., Elm Street, Watsontown. Trick-or-treat hours are 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Watsontown.
• Light the Night, Kingdom Kidz, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown. www.hiskingdomkidz.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
• Blood pressure screening and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA, Sunbury.
• Halloween on the Ave, 6 to 8 p.m., University Avenue, Selinsgrove.
• Holiday Treasures program, 6:30 p.m., Eagle Grange No. 1, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery. Those attending should bring a holiday heirloom to show.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
• Blood pressure screening, 10 to 11 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, Richard Road, Penns Creek.
• Bariatric support group, 6 to 7 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
Thursday, Nov. 3
• Novel Thoughts Book Club, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Tech the Halls, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., West End Library, Ballpark Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
• Keystone State Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley “Keystone to Reading Elementary Book Awards,” 7 p.m. via Zoom. https://ksla.wildapricot.org. (R)II Honor Roll, Mifflinburg.
