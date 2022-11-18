Friday, Nov. 18
• Clothing giveaway, 8 a.m. to noon, Strawberry Ridge UCC, 850 Cardinal Road, Danville.
Saturday, Nov. 19
• Washingtonville Fire Company breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. Washingtonville Fire Company, Strawberry Ridge Road, Washingtonville. 570-437-2069 ($)
• Blood pressure, blood sugar, lipid point of care and bone density screening, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St., Mifflinburg.
• Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Crossroads Nazarene Church, 71 Nazarene Lane, milton. 570-473-1724.
• Hunter’s Blessing, 10 a.m., White Deer Valley Baptist Church, 572 White Deer Baptist Church Road, Allenwood.
• This Day in History: The Gettysburg Address, 10 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Haddock fish dinner, 3 to 7 p.m., Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds, Washingtonville. ($)
• “Rest Assured,” 7 p.m., Mifflinburg Area High School auditorium, Mifflinburg. ($)
Sunday, Nov. 20
• American Legion Post 71 bake sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cole’s Hardware, Mahoning Street, Milton.
• “Holidays on the Homefront,” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pennsylvania Military Museum, 51 Boal Ave., Boalsburg.
• Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale fall concert, 3 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
• “A Program of Thanksgiving for Our Many Gifts,” 3 p.m., Trinity United Church of Christ, Watsontown. Featuring piano and organ music, along with vocal solos and a handbell choir.
