Northumberland County Court of Common pleas Sentencings
• Richard David Neidig, 44, of Mount Carmel, two-year extension on current PFA until 2026, $100 fine, costs and fees for indirect criminal contempt.
• Jon Snyder, 28, of Milton, six to 23 months in county jail, five years of probation, 227 days credit for time served, 15-year Megan’s Law registration as Tier I sexual offender, no contact with the victim, $100 fine, costs and fees for corruption of minors.
• Christopher Henley, 31, of Shamokin, one year of probation, no contact with the victim, $500 fine, costs and fees for simple assault.
• Wayne Bryan, 49, of Kulpmont, one year of probation, no contact with the victim, $50 fine, costs and fees for simple assault.
• Anthony Woodley, 40, of Bethlehem, $1,000 fine and costs for driving under suspension and DUI-related charges; concurrent sentence of one year probation, $100 fine and costs for possession of drug paraphernalia; one-year probation, $100 fine, costs and fees for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kyle Savitski, 33, of Mount Carmel, $300 fine, costs and fees for a summary of disorderly conduct charges.
• Matthew Michael Miller, 39, of Mount Carmel, two to four years at a state correctional institution, 702 days credit for time served, 15-year Megan’s Law registration as Tier I sexual offender, $100 fine, costs and fees for corruption of minors; consecutive sentence of one to three years at a state correctional institution, $100 fine, costs and fees for indecent exposure; consecutive sentence of one to two years at a state correctional institution, 702 days credit for time served, 25-year Megan’s Law registration as a Tier II sexual offender, $100 fine, costs and fees for indecent assault.
District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Abigail Anderson, 23, of Mahoning Street, Milton, has been charged with retail theft as the result of an incident which occurred at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at Walmart, AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Anderson left the store without paying for $392.88 worth of various household and personal items.
Criminal mischief
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Caleb Allabaugh, 20, of St. Lawrence Street, Lewisburg, has been charged with criminal mischief.
The charges were filed as the result of an incident which occurred at 4:25 p.m. July 25 at Bull Run Crossing and Old Turnpike Road, East Buffalo Township, Union County. Police said Allabaugh threw rocks at a car owned by Autumn Reigel, causing $977.32 worth of damage.
State Police at Milton Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Parris Derr, 18, of Milton, and a 15-year-old Milton girl were charged after troopers said they made a false Safe2Say Something call regarding a 14-year-old New Columbia girl’s alleged plans for self harm.
The incident occurred at 3:53 p.m. Aug. 28 along Third Street, White Deer Township, Union County.
