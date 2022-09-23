Singer Julio Iglesias is 79. Actor Paul Petersen (TV: “The Donna Reed Show”) is 77. Actor/singer Mary Kay Place is 75. Rock star Bruce Springsteen is 73. Director/playwright George C. Wolfe is 68. Rock musician Leon Taylor (The Ventures) is 67. Actor Rosalind Chao is 65. Golfer Larry Mize is 64. Actor Jason Alexander is 63. Actor Chi McBride is 61. Actor Erik Todd Dellums is 58. Actor LisaRaye is 56. Singer Ani DiFranco is 52. Rock singer Sam Bettens (K’s Choice) is 50. Recording executive Jermaine Dupri is 50. Actor Kip Pardue is 46. Actor Anthony Mackie is 44. Pop singer Erik-Michael Estrada (TV: “Making the Band”) is 43. Actor Aubrey Dollar is 42. Actor Brandon Victor Dixon is 41. Actor David Lim is 39. Actor Cush Jumbo is 37. Actor Skylar Astin is 35. Former tennis player Melanie Oudin is 31.
