Monday, April 10
Boys baseball
Warrior Run at Benton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Montgomery at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Mifflinburg at Juniata, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Warrior Run at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.
Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Shamokin at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track and field
Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 4 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Mifflin County at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12
Boys baseball
Jersey Shore at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Mifflinburg at Loyalsock, 4 p.m.
Lewisburg at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
North Pocono at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track and field
Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 13
Girls softball
Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 14
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Warrior Run at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
