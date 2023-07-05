Singer-musician Robbie Robertson is 80. Julie Nixon Eisenhower is 75. Rock star Huey Lewis is 73. Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Rich “Goose” Gossage is 72. Singer-songwriter Marc Cohn is 64. Actor John Marshall Jones is 61. Actor Dorien Wilson is 61. Actor Edie Falco is 60. Actor Jillian Armenante is 59. Actor Kathryn Erbe is 58. Actor Michael Stuhlbarg (STOOL’-bahrg) is 55. Rapper RZA is 54. R&B singer Joe is 50. Rock musician Bengt Lagerberg (The Cardigans) is 50. Actor Dale Godboldo is 48. Rapper Bizarre is 47. Rapper Royce da 5’9” is 46. Rock singer Jason Wade (Lifehouse) is 43. Actor Ryan Hansen is 42. Country musician Dave Haywood (Lady A) is 41. Soccer player Megan Rapinoe is 38. Rock musician Nick O’Malley (Arctic Monkeys) is 38. Actor Jason Dolley is 32. California Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is 29.
