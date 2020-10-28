LEWISBURG — The Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning (BILL) recently announced two special online programs.
“Bursting the Social Bubble: Connecting Work and Life in the Employee Experience” will be presented at noon Thursday, Nov. 5 by Kendra Aucker, president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital.
With modern technology, it’s virtually impossible to keep work and life separate. At the same time, personal lives affect the way many approach work. Work-life integration is a way to prioritize and integrate both parts of an individual’s identity.
Can a focus on social impact truly increase the engagement, recruitment, retention and productivity of employees as well as improve the overall patient experience? How bursting the social bubble empowers individuals will be the focus of this locally centered, evidence-based presentation.
To register, visit forms.gle/455r3qYjawLr9KAN7 (preferred method) or call the BILL Office at 570-522-0105 and leave name and email address.
“The Need Will Make You Do It: The Impact of East-West Labor Migration in the European Union” will be presented at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, by Ramona Fruja, Bucknell education professor and director of the writing program.
Romania, one of the latest EU members and the poorest, has become one of its main labor-source countries. As a result, one in five employment-age Romanians are working abroad — most in unskilled and low-skilled jobs, and many being women — while approximately one-fifth of Romanian children and youth have either temporarily or indefinitely experienced at least one parent’s departure from home.
By sharing the adaptive practices, as well as the personal and collective aspirations crafted by families and local supporting institutions, this presentation intends to highlight economic, social and educational consequences of labor migration. These regional transformations can be traced through examination of how people make sense of their lives in a present shaped by the promises and failures of three decades of democratization, liberalization and privatization.
Fruja, associate professor of education, teaches courses on social foundations, multicultural education and immigration. In her research, Fruja examines the intersections among educational contexts, immigration and identity, focusing on immigrant transitions and their experiences with education and citizenship in their multiple forms.
To participate, register at forms.gle/VSVConLg7rJ59rPM9 (preferred method) or call the BILL office at 570-522-0105 and leave name and email address.
