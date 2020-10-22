LEWISBURG — Strictly Ballet and RiverStage Community Theatre recently announced the performance of “Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker, Act Two, The Land of the Sweets,” will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at RiverStage Community Theatre, GreenSpace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
The roles of Sugarplum Fairy and Cavalier in the classic holiday ballet will be performed by Isadora Loyola and Roman Zhurbin, dancers with American Ballet Theatre in New York City.
“We always knew we wanted to hire professional dancers when we got to the second act,” said producer Trey Casimir. “But the second act arrived two years earlier than we hoped for.”
Amy Casimir, artistic director added, “Actually, some of us have wanted to do the whole ballet the whole time, but silly things like time and money kept getting in the way!”
Trey was hoping to have two more years of successful performances in order to build a bank account for the new expenses of a new act. But the pandemic put a crimp in the plans.
“(Loyola) and (Zhurbin) are also perfectly suited to a pandemic year performance because they’re married to each other,” Trey added.
Trey noted the the current COVID mandate only allows seating for about 100 people. Over 500 tickets were sold in past years. Savings from past performances will be used to pay for all new costumes.
Lewisburg boosters and dance lovers Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate including Alan and Martha Barrick have agreed to sponsor the guest artists.
“We have planned from the start to livestream the performance, so as many people as want to will be able to see the show,” Amy said. “But there’s nothing like seeing performance live in the theatre. From the excitement of a new production with new costumes and sets, to the talent and star power of our guest artists, to the fact that we’re putting on a ballet during a pandemic. This will be an unforgettable year for ‘A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker,’ and we think it will be an unforgettable performance for everyone who sees it.”
Cast members and sponsors will have the first opportunity for tickets to the live show. A lottery system will be set up to distribute 50 or so tickets to the general public. It will be announced on the Facebook pages of RiverStage Community Theatre and Strictly Ballet Arts. Each lottery winner will receive the opportunity to purchase two tickets.
Seats will be assigned, and seating times will be reserved. Masks will be required, and each group will be separated from every other group within the seating area. Details of ticketing for the livestream version will also be made available on Facebook and on Strictly Ballet’s and RiverStage’s websites as details are finalized.
More information is available on Facebook at RiverStage Community Theatre or Strictly Ballet Arts also riverstagetheatre.org and strictlyballetarts.com.
