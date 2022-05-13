Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — The Community Health and Wellness Department of Evangelical Community Hospital will be moving to The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg, beginning Monday, May 2.
The new location at The Miller Center affords ease of access to Community Health and Wellness programming in a facility built around the focus of healthy living. Those attending Community Health and Wellness events should enter the main entrance of The Miller Center, facing Giant.
While trainings are scheduled at a variety of times throughout the week, Community Health and Wellness office hours will remain 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, to register or ask questions about classes and offerings.
Prepared childbirth classes will continue to be held on the main campus of the hospital, at 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg.
Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital’s has received recertification as a Primary Stroke Center from DNV, affirming the hospital’s readiness to handle a full range of stroke-related medical issues. Evangelical first received certification from DNV as a Primary Stroke center in 2013 and with this latest review, is certified until 2025.
As a Primary Stroke Center, Evangelical demonstrates its commitment to excellence in stroke treatment. Certified Primary Stroke Centers offer 24/7 multidisciplinary care including emergency medicine, laboratory, radiology, and neurological consultation. Evangelical’s Primary Stroke Center is overseen by Jessica Ahlum, MD, as Medical Director.
The DNV Primary Stroke Center Certification is based on standards set forth by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association, and affirms that the Hospital addresses the full spectrum of stroke care — diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and education.
First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania
WILLIAMSPORT — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) recently hired Marsha Lemons as its first program officer.
Lemons will be responsible for the management and implementation of the foundation’s scholastics initiatives. She will focus on cultivating relationships with educational institutions across the region to achieve goals related to scholarship funds. In addition, she will administer the Educational Improvement Tax Credit program through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
Millville Elementary School
MILLVILLE — Tiffany Anderson, first grade teacher at Millville Elementary School, recently received an Outstanding Teacher Award.
The award was chosen through a public nomination process and honors the Susquehanna Valley’s “Best Kindergarten through 12th grade teachers.” Funding to support the award was provided by Service 1st Federal Credit Union.
Anderson has been a teacher in the Millville Area School District for 10 years and said of the Award,
Award recipients receive $1,000 to donate to the department or activity of their choice at their school. Anderson will donate $500 to field day, $400 to the Read-A-Thon on May 20 and $100 to Teacher Appreciation Week.
The nomination, written by the parent of a student, said the following:
“Mrs. Anderson exemplifies the very best qualities of an elementary school teacher – kind and compassionate, upbeat and optimistic, empathetic and endearing – always. She works tirelessly to help each one of her 20 plus students reach their full potential, always leaning on positive reinforcement and an enthusiasm for learning. Her first-grade students have a range of abilities and challenges and she seamlessly works through issues with each family. Through COVID, she has maintained a positive demeanor with kids and parents alike, going above and beyond to teach in the classroom during the day, virtually after school, while also participating in the district’s after school learning program for kiddos who need extra help with reading or math. She also volunteers her time with the Student Government Association and is working to spearhead a Read-a-Thon at the end of the school year. She does all of this while being a busy mom to two little girls under the age of 5. She is a resilient and inspiring woman, who has remained positive and upbeat despite the many challenges of COVID. She is the best possible role model for her classroom of kids and their parents. We are so pleased that our child is part of her classroom, and has exposure to her positivity and structure each day.”
The award was presented by by 94KX and 100.9 The Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.